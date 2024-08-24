Lots Of East River Activity Today Seen From Roosevelt Island - Swimmer Going North, Power Speedboats Going South And FDNY Rescue Of Jet Skiers Near Queensboro Bridge
An East River swimmer with an accompanying kayaker were spotted passing Roosevelt Island heading north at the same time power speedboats were going south this afternoon as seen from the Meditation Steps.
Later in the afternoon, East River jet skiers were rescued by the NYFD near Roosevelt Island by the Queensboro Brige.
🚤🌊 #BREAKING Jet Skier Rescue Underway— Citizen NYC (@CitizenAppNYC) August 24, 2024
Emergency services are responding to a report of a jet skier in distress in the East River near the Ed Koch Bridge. Emergency services have dispatched Ladder 2 and Marine 4 for the water rescue. pic.twitter.com/ihoYFgh0rS
A Roosevelt Island Tipster reports on the Jet Ski rescue:
Jet Skier Rescue Underway @CitizenAppEd Koch Bridge 4:27:35 PM EDT
There were two jet skiers that had no gas so they had to wait to be towed back! There were 12 fire trucks on the FDR and four fire trucks over by the Roosevelt landing, waiting to see what they were going to do!I asked one of the NYFD who pays for this? He just looked at me! I guess tax payers! There were four ambulances, don’t think anyone was hurts!
