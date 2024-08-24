Lots Of East River Activity Today Seen From Roosevelt Island - Swimmer Going North, Power Speedboats Going South And FDNY Rescue Of Jet Skiers Near Queensboro Bridge

An East River swimmer with an accompanying kayaker were spotted passing Roosevelt Island heading north at the same time power speedboats were going south this afternoon as seen from the Meditation Steps.

Later in the afternoon, East River jet skiers were rescued by the NYFD near Roosevelt Island by the Queensboro Brige.

Emergency services are responding to a report of a jet skier in distress in the East River near the Ed Koch Bridge. Emergency services have dispatched Ladder 2 and Marine 4 for the water rescue.

