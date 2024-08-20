Sip And Shop Thursday Night August 22 Hosted By Roosevelt Island Thrift And RIVAA Gallery - Come Join Your Neighbors To Browse A Curated Collection Of Secondhand Clothing And Enjoy Some Refreshments
Roosevelt Island resident Stephanie Herlihy hopes to bring a Thrift store back to Roosevelt Island.
But in the meantime before she can secure a storefront, Ms Herlihy will collect and sell items at the Roosevelt Island Seniors Association (RISA) Saturday Good Shepherd Plaza Flea Market which sets up every other Saturday.
According to Roosevelt Island Thrift:
Join us for a weekend of secondhand shopping in collaboration with @rivaagallery!
We kick the weekend off early on Thursday, August 22 with a Sip & Shop - an evening to enjoy the company of your neighbors and browse a curated collection of secondhand clothing, shoes and accessories. Refreshments will be provided and available for purchase! This event is free to attend but please register if you plan to join.
The fun continues through the weekend at the Rummage Sale from August 23-25 during the regular gallery hours. Members of the gallery will join TH•RI•FT selling a wide variety of secondhand goods - come find a unique treasure!
More info on Roosevelt Island Thrift available here.
