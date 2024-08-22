Watch Video Of Roosevelt Island Roadways Working Group Meeting Of RIOC Staff And Resident Discussing Z Brick Removal, Main Street Pedestrian/Vehicle Safety, Illuminated And Repositioned Traffic Signage - What Do You Think

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) hosted an August 13 community working group meeting to discuss the Main Street Roadways project with RIOC staff, Board Directors and residents in attendance. RIOC Acting Chief Operating Officer Mary Cunneen presented phase 1 of the plan which includes the area from Motorgate Plaza to Blackwell Plaza.

Accordng to Ms Cunneen:

... The Z-bricks are the main focus of phase one, looking at removing those and installing a more stable surface.

Another existing condition is the signage on the Island. If you go down Main Street you might see several signs on one pole. There's a lot of repetitive signage there and it causes a lot of sign fatigue so drivers don't always know which sign to obey or which sign is pertinent to them. So having a lot of signage on the Island can be more distraction sometimes than actual assistance....