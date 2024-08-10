Skip The Roosevelt Island Tram Crowding And Ride On Top Of The Cabin, If You Dare - Was Person Spotted On Top Of Tram Today A Tram Worker Or A Crazy One?
The Roosevelt Island Tram cabin was packed with tourists this afternoon leaving some on the platform waiting for next one.
According to comments on Roosevelt Islander Instagram post:
There was no crowding if you ride on top
- Omg please tell me that’s an employee checking something and that this person didn’t actually ride.
- I do, and the view is priceless.
- Can’t stand that situation, so frustrating.
- Was that person a worker or a crazy one?
