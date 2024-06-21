RIOC Says 5 Roosevelt Island Red Buses Are Required For Daily Operations - Unforeseen Maintenance Issues Reduce Red Bus Fleet Currently To Only 2 In Service
Red Bus express was not operating. The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced this afternoon:
Dear Roosevelt Island Community:
There will be no Octagon Express Red Bus service this coming Monday (6/24) due to unforeseen maintenance issues with one of our buses. We apologize for the inconvenience and for having to cut Octagon Express service short this morning.
Our remaining buses will operate under their normal schedule while Octagon Express service is offline.
Thank you for your understanding.
-RIOC Transportation
RIOC Director of Communications and Community Affairs Bryant Daniels adds:
It may extend into more days but for now safe to say no service Monday. 2 buses are in service on Main Street.
I asked Mr Bryant:
I believe there had been 4 buses in service.
Just to be clear. Currently only 2 buses in service for Roosevelt Island?
Mr Bryant replied:
Yes, at the current moment. 2 running on Main Street can keep the 15-minute headway between stops for local service. But without the third bus we can’t operate the Express. Hopefully, it won’t remain at 2 for very long.
According to a January 17, 2024 RIOC Operations Advisory Committee meeting presentation.
Here's a very interesting and thorough presentation about the Red Bus operations during the March 4 Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island committee meeting by Mr Daniels.
RIOC approved the purchase of 2 new Red buses during the February 1 Board of Directors meeting.Watch the discussion below.
