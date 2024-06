RIOC Says 5 Roosevelt Island Red Buses Are Required For Daily Operations - Unforeseen Maintenance Issues Reduce Red Bus Fleet Currently To Only 2 In Service

Roosevelt Island residents reported this morning that the Octagon Red Bus express was not operating. The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp ( RIOC ) announced this afternoon:

Dear Roosevelt Island Community:

There will be no Octagon Express Red Bus service this coming Monday (6/24) due to unforeseen maintenance issues with one of our buses. We apologize for the inconvenience and for having to cut Octagon Express service short this morning.

Our remaining buses will operate under their normal schedule while Octagon Express service is offline.

Thank you for your understanding.

-RIOC Transportation