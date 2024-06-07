Sponsored Post - Welcome Our Newest Roosevelt Island Resident And Director Of The Advantage Junior Development Tennis Program Magnus Gunnarsson To Our Community - Stop By The RI Racquet Club Bubble To Say Hello And Learn About The Junior Tennis Programs

Welcoming Roosevelt Island’s newest esident and new Director of the Advantage Junior Development Tennis Program at the Roosevelt Island Racquet Crlub : Magnus Gunnarsson

Magnus's tennis journey began at the age of six, when he was introduced to the world of racquets by none other than his father, a renowned Icelandic table tennis champion. Growing up, he spent countless hours honing his skills on the table tennis court, a passion that naturally transitioned into the world of tennis.

From the outset, Magnus showed promise on the tennis court, quickly surpassing his peers and realizing that this sport could be more than just a pastime—it could be his future. With tennis courts conveniently located just five minutes from his home, he spent his afternoons there, seizing every opportunity to practice and refine his game.

As a fortunate junior player, Magnus had the chance to travel extensively throughout Europe, earning a respectable ranking in the continent's tennis His talent didn't go unnoticed, leading to his representation of Iceland, his country, in the Men's National Davis Cup at the age of 18, a proud moment in his young career.

However, Magnus's journey took a new turn as he transitioned from player to coach. While pursuing his Bachelor of Science degree, a chance encounter with a friend who was a junior director at his local tennis club led him into the world of coaching. What started as a part-time gig soon became a full-time passion as Magnus discovered the joy of guiding young players, shaping not just their tennis skills but also their character and resilience.

Reflecting on his own journey, Magnus realized the profound impact a coach can have on a player's experience, shaping their memories and love for the sport. His coaching tenure in Iceland, alongside some of the best in the field, provided him with invaluable insights and experiences that he carried with him as he ventured to the west coast.

In his new home, Magnus established his own coaching style, working tirelessly with a group of eager young players on two public courts. The program flourished, producing top-ranked players and fostering strong relationships with both players and parents. With the success of his program, Magnus found himself drawn to new challenges, leading him to make the bold move to New York City.

Excited by the prospect of living in one of the world's most vibrant cities, Magnus looks forward to immersing himself in the bustling tennis scene of Roosevelt Island. Armed with his wealth of coaching experience and a passion for teaching, he is eager to make a difference in the lives of children of all ages and levels, continuing his journey in the sport he loves. Magus will take over as the Director of the Advantage Junior Development Program starting this summer!

Extend a warm Roosevelt Island welcome to Magnus and his family as they embark on this exciting new chapter in their lives. Stop by the Roosevelt Island Racquet Club, conveniently nestled beneath the tram, to witness Magnus's skills in action and experience firsthand the passion and dedication he brings to the tennis court.

