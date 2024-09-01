1 Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin Will Be Out Of Service September 30 To October 6 For Preventive Maintenance Repair Work Replacing Older Components Says RIOC - Plan For Crowds On Single Working Tram Cabin This Week

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

Please be advised that the South Tram Cabin will be offline from Monday, September 30th, through Sunday, October 6th, for necessary repair work by our operator, Leitner-POMA.

The North Cabin will remain in operation during this time.

If possible, we encourage you to consider using the F-Train, Q102 Bus, or Ferry for off-island travel during this period.

POMA will work to complete the repairs as quickly as possible, and we will notify the community once the South Cabin is back in service. Thank you for your patience and understanding!

-RIOC Transportation