1 Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin Will Be Out Of Service September 30 To October 6 For Preventive Maintenance Repair Work Replacing Older Components Says RIOC - Plan For Crowds On Single Working Tram Cabin This Week
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
Dear Roosevelt Island Community:
Please be advised that the South Tram Cabin will be offline from Monday, September 30th, through Sunday, October 6th, for necessary repair work by our operator, Leitner-POMA.
The North Cabin will remain in operation during this time.
If possible, we encourage you to consider using the F-Train, Q102 Bus, or Ferry for off-island travel during this period.
POMA will work to complete the repairs as quickly as possible, and we will notify the community once the South Cabin is back in service. Thank you for your patience and understanding!
-RIOC Transportation
RIOC Communications Department Director Bryant Daniels adds:
They’re replacing some gearbox couplings on the South Cabin. It’s more preventative maintenance, replacing older components. They’ll try to get it done as quickly as possible, but it will be a multi-day job.
The work was originally scheduled for the week of September 23. It was pushed back to this upcoming week because of last week's UN General Assembly week.
Plan for jam packed crowds on the single working Tram cabin this week.
The Thrillist travel and adventure channel recently did a very good story about the Tram. Watch it.
0 comments :
Post a Comment