Q & A Interview With Roosevelt Island Artist Saundra Lamb Currently Showing Earth Sky And Above Painting Exhibition At RIVAA Gallery - Last Chance To See Her Romantic, Mysterious And Dreamlike Vision Of The Universe This Weekend

A - In my universe paintings I was inspired by National Geographic Magazine. I had accompany my granddaughter to her dental appointment. While sitting in the waiting area, I noticed the magazine, which I am familiar with. I have always found it interesting. This day was no exception.I came across the article on the Hubble Telescope. I viewed the very colorful photos of the galaxy. I was fascinated, and I knew I wanted to paint my own depiction. I began watching the science programs for any material on the galaxy. I started taking pictures of the beautiful images. I have tried to show those images in my own way. I began each of these pieces by first painting the canvas black. Thinking this would allow for a more vibrant color tone. I began the first work based on what I liked and what I felt to be movement of the vivid colors, and did they give me a warm feeling. I actually gave it a try and brought it to completion.

Q - Some of the paintings have “figures” that look like people. Do you actually see that when you look at the sky, were you inspired by photographs or are the images solely from your imagination?

A - I often look at the Sky. My imagination is at work when I have images that look like people. My imagination is telling me, maybe those figures exist in space.

Q - Judging by the paintings you appear to have a somewhat romantic, mysterious, and dreamlike feeling about space. Can you talk about your technique a bit to explain how you manage to convey that so well?

Image By Esther Piaskowski Cohen

The other subject your paintings in the exhibition cover is nature, specifically landscape. You seem to imbue your landscapes, and especially trees with human qualities, a “personality”. It comes across that you identify very closely with trees and flowers beyond their function as part of the formal composition of a painting. Is my impression correct? If it is, would you explain a little further how you arrive at your landscapes? Are they purely from imagination or are you inspired by actual landscapes, particular settings, trees or flowers that inspire your feelings?

Image By Esther Piaskowski Cohen

A - Your impression of my landscapes is indeed correct, spot on. I think of Trees as a form of protection when the Sun is too hot, and as one of the original pillars of the earth. I do try to depict them in some sort of human form as though they interact with each other as humans do. I feel the same about Flowers. I love their beauty, fragrance, lively colors and the joy they bring to us. I try to show them n that light. All based on my imagination. However, I do get inspiration from actual landscapes. Has Roosevelt Island ever been the inspiration for any of your landscape paintings? Roosevelt Island has been and is the inspiration for some of the landscapes, in particular the Cherry Blossom Trees. I love it when they are in bloom.

Q - Do you ever put people or other figures in your landscapes? If not why don’t you?

A - I put imaginary images of people in some of my landscapes, but one must look closely to see them. They are sometimes hiding behind Trees.

Image By Esther Piaskowski Cohen

Q - How did you start painting? How did you come to be a member of RIVAA and how long have you been a member ?

A - I started painting in 1996 after meeting the late Arlene Jacoby, and taking lessons from Art Professor Valeriu Boborelu. I became a RIVAA member, per Arlene Jacoby's encouragement, and sometimes Art instructions. She saw some of my Trees and she liked them. At first I rejected the idea, telling her I'm not an Artist. She was very insistent and would not take no for an answer. I am grateful that she did not listen to me.