You're Invited To Convent Avenue Baptist Church Male Choir Gospel And Black Spiritual Music Concert Sunday Afternoon At Roosevelt Island Good Shepherd Church - Reception To Follow Afterwards
The Roosevelt Island Episcopal Congregation at the Church of the Good Shepherd (543 Main Street
invites you to:
Please join us for a musical concert with the Convent Avenue Baptist Church Male Choir 4 PM Sunday September 22, 2024 at the Church of the Good Shepherd. Donation at the door $20 ($10 for Seniors). There will be a reception right after the event.
