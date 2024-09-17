Do You Want Roosevelt Island Residents To Have Power To Vote For Members Of the RIOC Board Of Directors? NYC Council Member Julie Menin Introduced Resolution For Direct RIOC Director Elections, You Can Testify In Person, Virtually Or Writing Thursday September 19

Roosevelt Island's NYC Council Member Julie Menin's Director of Constituent Services Harry Gale reports:

... this past February Council Member Julie Menin introduced Resolution 0132, calling on the NY State Legislature and Government to grant residents of Roosevelt Island the power to vote for members of the board of the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation. You can read more about the bill here:

Just today, the Council Committee on Government Operations, State and Federal Legislation announced that this bill will be heard during their 10am hearing this Thursday, the 19th. We are encouraging all members of the community to testify either in person at the Committee Room at City Hall, virtually through zoom or you may submit written testimony. To register, please visit and click on the 9/19 Committee on Government Operations, State and Federal Legislation. Unfortunately, Council Member Menin is not a member of this committee and is already scheduled to speak at a healthcare related conference during this hearing.