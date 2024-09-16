Join RIHS For A Fun Evening Of Roosevelt Island Facts, Fiction And Fantasy At The RI Public Library 6:30 PM Tuesday September 17 - Or Attend The Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department Community Engagement Meeting 6 PM Same Day
There are 2 very interesting Roosevelt Island meetings taking place tomorrow evening but their start times overlap each other.
Join Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) President Judy Berdy Tuesday September 17 at the Roosevelt Island NY Public Library branch for a fun talk about the past, present and future of Roosevelt Island.
According to the Roosevelt Island NY Public Library:
Many of the things you wondered about the island answered in one evening. Many of us have lived here for decades and have accumulated vast amounts of information (and some mis-information). Join Judith Berdy, long time resident as she takes on a history trip and into how the community developed and how it became the Roosevelt Island we live in today.
“This is a great introduction for our new residents who have many questions about our community,” Judy says. “Join us for a fun evening of facts, fiction and fantasy.”
When: September 17th, @ 6:30 p.m.
Where: New York Public Library Branch, 504 Main Street
*This is a free public program of the Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS). No Registration Required
This is an in-person event
Also, the Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department is holding a monthly community engagement meeting at the Good Shepherd Community Center on Thursday evening too, starting a half hour earlier.
0 comments :
Post a Comment