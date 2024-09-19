Watch Video Of Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department September 17 Monthly Community Engagement Meeting With Chief Brown and Deputy Chief Amoroso - Items Discussed Include Domestic Assaults, Overcrowding Disaster Averted, Motorbike Crackdown/Confiscation, Pet Registration & More
Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department (PSD) Chief Kevin Brown and Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso hosted the PSD Monthly Community Engagement with a small gathering of Roosevelt Island residents at the Good Shepherd Chapel on Tuesday evening September 17.
Among the issues discussed were:
- Recent events including National Night Out and School Backpack & supplies giveaway (over 300 backpacks given away),
- 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony,
- Pet Registrations,
- Overcrowding last Saturday during the Flower Market public art installation at Four Freedoms Park,
- Crackdown on reckless Main Street motorbike drivers and confiscation of their vehicles,
- Too many domestic violence assaults occurring,
- Ambulance and FDNY vehicles will be stationed on Roosevelt Island during the upcoming UN General Assembly Week when the Roosevelt Island Bridge is often closed
- among other issues.
Watch the full video
of the meeting.
