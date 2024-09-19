Watch Video Of Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department September 17 Monthly Community Engagement Meeting With Chief Brown and Deputy Chief Amoroso - Items Discussed Include Domestic Assaults, Overcrowding Disaster Averted, Motorbike Crackdown/Confiscation, Pet Registration & More

Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department (PSD) Chief Kevin Brown and Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso hosted the PSD Monthly Community Engagement with a small gathering of Roosevelt Island residents at the Good Shepherd Chapel on Tuesday evening September 17.

Among the issues discussed were:

Recent events including National Night Out and School Backpack & supplies giveaway (over 300 backpacks given away),

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony,

Pet Registrations,

Overcrowding last Saturday during the Flower Market public art installation at Four Freedoms Park,

Crackdown on reckless Main Street motorbike drivers and confiscation of their vehicles,

Too many domestic violence assaults occurring,

Ambulance and FDNY vehicles will be stationed on Roosevelt Island during the upcoming UN General Assembly Week when the Roosevelt Island Bridge is often closed

among other issues.

Watch the full video

of the meeting.