Thursday, September 19, 2024

Watch Video Of Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department September 17 Monthly Community Engagement Meeting With Chief Brown and Deputy Chief Amoroso - Items Discussed Include Domestic Assaults, Overcrowding Disaster Averted, Motorbike Crackdown/Confiscation, Pet Registration & More

Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department (PSD) Chief Kevin Brown and Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso hosted the PSD Monthly Community Engagement  with a small gathering of Roosevelt Island residents at the Good Shepherd Chapel on Tuesday evening September 17.

Among the issues discussed were:

  • Recent events including National Night Out and School Backpack & supplies giveaway (over 300 backpacks given away),
  • 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony,
  • Pet Registrations,
  • Overcrowding last Saturday during the Flower Market public art installation at Four Freedoms Park,
  • Crackdown on reckless Main Street motorbike drivers and confiscation of their vehicles,
  • Too many domestic violence assaults occurring,
  • Ambulance and FDNY vehicles will be stationed on Roosevelt Island during the upcoming UN General Assembly Week when the Roosevelt Island Bridge is often closed
  • among other issues.

Watch the full video

 

of the meeting.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:57:00 PM

Labels: ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )