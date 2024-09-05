West Nile Virus Found In NYC, Health Department Spraying Pesticides To Kill Mosquitos And Prevent Spread Of Disease - Virus Not Detected For 10044 Zip Code Yet And No Spraying Scheduled For Roosevelt Island
The mosquito borne West Nile virus has been detected in some NYC neighborhoods. According to the NYC Health Department:
West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. West Nile virus can infect humans, birds, horses and other mammals.
Most people infected with West Nile either have no symptoms or experience a mild to moderate illness. People who are older than 60 have the highest risk of becoming severely ill. There is increasing evidence that people with weakened immune systems are also at higher risk.
West Nile season in NYC occurs between May and October.
25 years ago, West Nile virus was detected in people for the first time in the U.S.—now it’s the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the country.— nychealthy (@nycHealthy) August 29, 2024
Learn more about West Nile virus and what you can do to prevent mosquito bites: https://t.co/FNFmgQLjsO pic.twitter.com/tt0Fdztw5L
I asked the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) today if there will be mosquitio spraying to reduce the risk of West Nile disease on Roosevelt Island?
RIOC Communications Department Director Bryan Daniels replied:
RIOC and New York City do not have any scheduled spraying on Roosevelt Island.West Nile virus has not been detected yet in the Roosevelt Island 10044 zip code
according to the NYC Health Department West Nile Virus Positive Mosquitoes Table.
