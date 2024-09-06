Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Offering London Academy Of Music & Dramatic Arts Acting And Public Speaking Lessons For Kids & Adults - You're Invited To Saturday September 7 Open House To Learn More About All MST&DA Programs

Tomorrow morning, September 7th, we have our Open House from 9:30-noon. We welcome anyone to stop by if they have questions about any of our programs. There will be a LAMDA demo class for ages 5+ at 9:30am. Email MSTDA to reserve a spot in a demo class or to get more information at info@mstda.org .

According to the MST&DA:

Since its launch at MSTDA two years ago the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts (LAMDA) program has grown from strength to strength.

MSTDA is proud to be one of only a few centers in the country that are able to offer the Internationally recognized LAMDA qualifications to young people and adults alike.

The Learners spend the academic year working towards their LAMDA assessment covering all aspects of theater and performance - as well as public speaking and for our younger Learners poetry and reading.

Each program is designed to instill confidence and increase self expression and communication skills in a fun learning environment whilst maintaining integrity and discipline of a professional drama training program.

Led by the LAMDA Representative for the US, Mark Waite, and experienced LAMDA tutor, Kiat Sing Teo, this year has seen our largest number of entrants and all students received Distinctions and Merits across the board.

Connor Ausman - who you may have seen playing Leonard Vole in the MSTDA production of ‘Witness for the Prosecution’ earlier this year, managed to achieve a Distinction in the Gold Medal Award - the highest accolade LAMDA can give and one of only five awarded in the entire US this year.

As one of the oldest drama schools in the world - the LAMDA Exam program is now available in over 150 countries and the newly appointed Patron is none other than Benedict Cumberbatch.

Each year, over 100,000 people from diverse backgrounds and abilities take LAMDA exams, united by their enthusiasm for communication and performance and a desire to succeed.Higher level exams (medals) offer UCAS points for UK universities and are valid for American college applications.

This year saw our first visiting assessor since we began the program. The Chief Examiner, Ms Linda Macrow, flew in from London to assess our Learners directly and was impressed with the high standards achieved at MSTDA, which was reflected in the results achieved.

New Programs and Continuing Enrollment

With the new academic year upon us we have decided to expand the program further and will be inviting 12 of our top theater students aged 11 - 16 years to join an exclusive program that will enable them to focus purely on Acting for the Theatre and support the many production-led programs MSTDA are known for.

Selected learners will explore theatre-making and acting fundamentals.For more information on the syllabus, visit LAMDA Exams

This sits alongside our Introductory and Junior LAMDA programs for ages 5+ as well as the one-to-one sessions which also focus on Speaking in Public.

The program culminates in a showcase for parents. This engaging syllabus builds confidence, enhances collaboration, improves language skills, and strengthens memorization, all while ensuring fun

Enrollment is now open for all of our LAMDA programs and other classes at MSTDA with scholarships available. To learn more about LAMDA at MSTDA, visit their website here - https://www.mstda.org/lamda. To view the full Fall schedule and register for classes, click here - https://www.mstda.org/fall2024

Here’s to another successful year as MSTDA aims to become the leading LAMDA Centre in the state, if not the country! Contact mwaite@mstda.org for further details on any of our LAMDA offerings.