NYC Mayor Eric Adams Op-Ed Announces "Your City Wants To Help Put Money In Your Pocket" Initiative - Outreach Program To Help Residents Learn More About City, State And Federal Programs That Can Make Life "More Affordable, Equitable And Livable"

New York City Mayor Eric Adams submitted the op-ed article below to local NYC community media including Roosevelt Islander Online. According to Mayor Eric Adams:

New York is a city that works for our people, with resources available to help hard-working residents afford the cost of housing, child care, health care, transit, and more. But all too often, the New Yorkers most in need of these programs are not aware that they qualify for them and don’t take advantage of the benefits they are entitled to.

That is why our city is taking important steps to make sure New Yorkers know how to get the support they need and deserve with our new “Money in Your Pocket” initiative. This new outreach program will help residents across the five boroughs screen for or learn about more than 70 city, state, and federal programs that can make life in New York City more affordable, equitable, and livable.

Led by the Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit, city workers and trained students will visit underserved neighborhoods across the city to help thousands of New Yorkers find out which benefits they may be eligible to receive.

Some of these benefits include:

The Earned Income Tax Credit, which puts money back into the pockets of working people to help with rent, bills, and groceries.

The Child Tax Credit, which helps families afford the everyday expenses of raising a family, like school supplies and clothes.

The Fair Fares program, which brings down costs of transit fares for young people, seniors, and low-income earners,

And the Rent Freeze programs that help seniors stay in their homes.

While these programs have been a success in driving down costs, too many New Yorkers still don't know about them, or they simply don't have the time between working two jobs and trying to feed their families to navigate the system and get the help they need.

I know, because I’ve been there.

As someone raised by a single mother who had to work several jobs to support our family, I remember how my mother would go to a government office and walk out more broken than she was when she walked in. That’s not how government should operate. We must always be working for the people, uplifting them, opening doors and making it easier to get by — not making life more difficult for those already struggling.

I have made it my mission to make sure all New Yorkers know that they can turn to their city for support. Since taking office, our administration has helped New Yorkers save more than $30 billion through launching, administering, and helping New Yorkers take advantage of programs across all levels of government.

This includes saving families and working-class New Yorkers $345 million through the Earned Income Tax Credit, giving New Yorkers in public housing access to free high-speed internet and basic TV through Big Apple Connect, and eliminating medical debt for 500,000 New Yorkers — saving them an estimated $1.8 billion.

Putting money back into the pockets of New Yorkers is critical for everyone who lives here — older adults, young families, and, of course, our youth. We want every person who calls this city home to have access to the benefits that can make life more affordable and equitable.

Our ‘Money in Your Pocket' initiative will build on this record of success and expand opportunity and prosperity to hard-working New York City families.

I encourage all New Yorkers looking for answers and support to visit nyc.gov/moneyinyourpocket for a highlight of dozens of the benefits they may qualify for.

We are building a city that expands opportunity and prosperity to every neighborhood and community because New Yorkers deserve their fair share, and your city is now going to deliver that to you.