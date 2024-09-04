Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Holding Auditions For Adult Workshop Production Of Noel Coward's Comedy 'Blithe Spirit" On Sunday September 8 - Registration For Fall Classes Open Now Too

AUDITION ANNOUNCEMENT!!

A heavenly comedy of ghostly proportions.....

In-Person Auditions Sunday, September 8th

AUDITION INFO & SIGN UP

Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance on Roosevelt Island is pleased to announce their next Adult Workshop production will be the multi-award winning comedy - Noel Coward’s ‘Blithe Spirit’ - which will run from Dec 12 - 21. Directed by Mark Waite, we will once more give an MSTDA ‘twist’ to a classic theatrical piece.

About the show: The smash comedy of the London and Broadway stages, this much revived classic from one of the twentieth centuries most admired playwrights offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, remarried but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting ‘happy medium’, one Madam Aracarti. As the world's (and unworldly) personalities clash, Charles is faced with the dilemma of facing both his current wife – the recently married Ruth, whilst placating his previous one – who is out to win him back – whatever it takes! Throw in a disbelieving man of medicine, Dr Bradman and his chatty wife, along with a clumsy maid and you have a comedy that has withstood the tests of time and is as popular now as when it was first performed.

Seeking: We are seeking a cast of men and women with acting abilities to play principal and supporting roles. Audition is required to join this production class. If unable to attend, virtual auditions will be accepted.

Questions? Contact Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance at info@mstda.org