Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Holding Auditions For Adult Workshop Production Of Noel Coward's Comedy 'Blithe Spirit" On Sunday September 8 - Registration For Fall Classes Open Now Too
MST&DA Executive Director Kristi Towey adds:
A heavenly comedy of ghostly proportions.....
In-Person Auditions Sunday, September 8th
Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance on Roosevelt Island is pleased to announce their next Adult Workshop production will be the multi-award winning comedy - Noel Coward’s ‘Blithe Spirit’ - which will run from Dec 12 - 21. Directed by Mark Waite, we will once more give an MSTDA ‘twist’ to a classic theatrical piece.
About the show: The smash comedy of the London and Broadway stages, this much revived classic from one of the twentieth centuries most admired playwrights offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, remarried but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting ‘happy medium’, one Madam Aracarti. As the world's (and unworldly) personalities clash, Charles is faced with the dilemma of facing both his current wife – the recently married Ruth, whilst placating his previous one – who is out to win him back – whatever it takes! Throw in a disbelieving man of medicine, Dr Bradman and his chatty wife, along with a clumsy maid and you have a comedy that has withstood the tests of time and is as popular now as when it was first performed.
Seeking: We are seeking a cast of men and women with acting abilities to play principal and supporting roles. Audition is required to join this production class. If unable to attend, virtual auditions will be accepted.
Questions? Contact Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance at info@mstda.org
This will be director Mark Waite's second adult production at MSTDA. His first one, 'Witness for the Prosecution', in March of this year was so well received, we extended the show into a second weekend of performances. We are so excited to have him directing 'Blithe Spirit' this year. I'd love to share it with your readers and hope we get some new interest! We have so many talented people on Roosevelt Island!
Also, registration is now open for Fall classes at MST&DA:
Explore the various classes available for all ages at MST&DA.
Here's how you get to the MST&DA.
0 comments :
Post a Comment