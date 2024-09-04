RIOC Adds New Roosevelt Island 14 Seat Shuttle Bus To The 2 Red Buses Currently In Service Beginning Tomorrow - It's White But We'll Call It Red

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced this evening:

Dear Roosevelt Island Community:

Earlier this week we put a second bus back into service on Main Street in preparation for the start of the school year. Starting tomorrow, we will also be adding a new smaller bus, the RIOC Red Bus Shuttle, to help supplement service.

Though not actually red, our new Red Bus Shuttle seats 14 passengers and can accommodate two wheelchairs, which can access the bus via a wheelchair lift on the back right side of the vehicle. There is also some standing room for additional passengers. The shuttle will have signage indicating that it is a free Red Bus Shuttle available to all island travelers and will make all local stops on the island.

Because this bus is brand new, it has not been outfitted with the tracking technology needed for integration with the Transit app. But the Red Bus Shuttle will depart the Octagon approximately 5 minutes after the larger 40-foot Red Bus leaves at the top and half of every hour:

X:00AM – Local Red Bus leaves Octagon

X:05AM – Red Bus Shuttle Leaves Octagon

X:15AM – Local Red Bus leaves Octagon

X:30AM – Local Red Bus leaves Octagon

X:35AM – Red Bus Shuttle Leaves Octagon

X:45AM – Local Red Bus leaves Octagon

Until further notice, we will continue running the Red Buses along the abbreviated travel loop, and service will continue to end at 1AM nightly.

Thank you all again for your patience as we work through these maintenance issues. We deeply appreciate your understanding.

Sincerely,

RIOC Executive Team