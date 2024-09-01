Latest Roosevelt Island Red Bus Update - RIOC Announces 2 Red Buses Will Be In Service Starting Monday September 2 And They Are Working To Add More Buses Before School Starts Later In The Week

As reported last August 12:

and on August 27:

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced Friday August 30:

Once again, we deeply appreciate your patience as we work to restore full Red Bus service on the island.

Starting this coming Monday, September 2nd we will be returning 2 Red Buses to Main Street during rush hour (7AM-10AM, 3PM-7PM) and resuming the following schedule during those hours:

Local Red Bus service on Main Street will run on an every 15-minute schedule beginning at the top of the hour from the Octagon:

X:00AM – Local Red Bus leaves Octagon

X:15AM – Local Red Bus leaves Octagon

X:30AM – Local Red Bus leaves Octagon

X:45AM – Local Red Bus leaves Octagon

For the time being, we will continue to run service on the abbreviated loop to help keep riders moving expeditiously. Nightly service will still conclude at 1AM until further notice.

These buses will be visible on the Transit app, so if you haven’t downloaded it yet, we encourage you to do so. We are also still working to add more buses to the schedule by next week in advance of the upcoming start to the school year on September 5th.

As we have more updates on future service adjustments, we will be sure to share them with the community. Thank you all again for your understanding as we work through these issues. We hope you enjoy the holiday weekend.

Sincerely,

RIOC Executive Team