Chabad Of Roosevelt Island Invite You To Celebrate High Holidays Rosh Hashanah & Yom Kippur Services With Meaning And Melody Beginning October 2 - Shana Tovah, Have A Happy And Sweet New Year 5785

The Chabad Of Roosevelt Island invite you to Rosh Hashanah services Wednesday October 2 - Thursday October 5 and Yom Kippur services Friday October 11- Saturday October 12 at the Roosevelt Island Cultural Center Large Studio (548 Main Street).

Celebrate High Holidays 5785 Inspiring High Holiday Services with Meaning and Melody! No Affiliation Necessary Traditional and Inspirational Services Warm and Friendly Atmosphere Special Children's Program For more info and to RSVP for Rosh Hashanah Dinner E-mail: nechama@RIJewish.org www.RIJewish.org There is no charge for seats: Your donation is greatly appreciated. Advance registration is greatly appreciated. Click here for more info on the Chabad Of Roosevelt Island High Holiday services.

Enjoy the new Rosh Hashanah song from NYC a capella vocal band 613.

Shana Tova, have a happy and sweet New Year - 5785.