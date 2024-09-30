Sponsored Post - 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Is Here, NYC Emergency Management Department Wants You To Know Your Hurricane Zone, Be Ready And Be Prepared - Roosevelt Island In Zones 2 And 3

If a coastal storm or hurricane hits NYC, would you know what to do?

Know Your Zone!

If a big storm hits, The City may order residents in certain zones to evacuate depending on the hurricane's track and projected storm surge. Knowing your hurricane evacuation zone in advance can prevent stress and evacuation delays if you are asked to evacuate because of an incoming hurricane or coastal storm.

The Hurricane Evacuation Zone Finder will let you know if you’re located in a zone and will show you your nearest evacuaton center. You can also call 311 (212-639-9675 for Video Relay Service, or TTY: 212-504-4115) to find out if you live in a zone.

The Hurricane Evacuation Zone Finder also shows City evacuation centers which are all pet friendly.

Note: FEMA Flood zones are used to determine flood insurance requirements and building code. Residents should not use FEMA’s flood zones to determine the need to evacuate during coastal storms. The City will determine which of the hurricane evacuation zones (from zone 1 up through zone 6) should be evacuated based on the characteristics of an actual storm as it is approaching the city. For more information about flood zones, visit www.floodhelpny.org.