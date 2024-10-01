Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation Invites Neighbors To Celebrate Rosh Hashanah & Yom Kippur High Holiday Services Beginning Tomorrow Night - Welcome The New Year 5785, L'Shana Tovah

ROOSEVELT ISLAND JEWISH CONGREGATION

Nina Lublin, President

Marna Sapsowitz, Guest Rabbi

L’SHANAH TOVAH !!

As we begin the New Year, 5785, the Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation wishes you a healthy, happy and peaceful New Year.

We are the oldest, longest-serving community congregation on the island, with over 40 years of service to more than one generation of Islanders.

We are excited to welcome our Guest Rabbi, Marna Sapsowitz, from Olympia, WA, a very long-time friend of RIJC members Angela Santamaria & Howard Schwartz. Rabbi Sapsowitz will be joined by returning Cantor, Sandra Goodman. Long-time RIJC members Amber Levanon Seligson & Michal Melamed have been instrumental in assisting Rabbi S with the Order of Services, recruiting Torah readers and other key service participants and more.

All Services will be conducted in the Small Studio/RIJC Sanctuary or in the Howe Theatre, both located in the RI Cultural Center, 548 Main Street. Additional details, Special video & print directions & more information can be found at RIJC.org as well as our RIJC Zoom link.

OUR SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2nd

6:00 pm — First Night Services / Rosh Hashanah

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3rd

9:30 am — First Day Services / Rosh Hashanah

11:00 am — Children’s Service

2:00 pm (approx) — Tashlich at the Meditation Steps

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4th

9:30 am — Second Day Services / Rosh Hashanah

COMING SOON —

RIJC’s updated schedule for Yom Kippur, Friday October 11th & Saturday October 12.