Project Main Street 8th Annual Roosevelt Island Tim Sheehy Softball Classic To Support Individuals And Families Battling ALS Lou Gehrig's Disease Taking Place Sunday October 6 At Pony Field

The 8th annual Project Main Street Tim Sheehy Softball Classic fundraiser

According to Project Main Street:

Click the link below to make a donation to your favorite player as they raise money towards their team’s fundraising goal:

This event holds a special place in our hearts as we gather not just to play, but to remember and make a difference. Whether you’re playing, fundraising, or cheering on a team, your presence and support are invaluable.

Join us for a meaningful and fun day of softball as we come together to support a cause near and dear to us: raising funds for ALS patient care. The Tim Sheehy Classic is not just another fundraiser; it’s a tribute to the spirit of community, nostalgia, and hope.

Between games at the 2021 Softball Classic, founding Project Main Street Board Member Michael Rosen welcomed everybody coming out to support Project Main Street and spoke about his Roosevelt Island friend Tim Sheehy. According to Mr Rosen:

I want to thank everybody for coming out to the Tim Sheehy Classic to benefit Project Main Street.

Project Main Street as most of you know is an ALS charity. We support people living with ALS.

We were founded by Tim Sheehy, a childhood friend of most of ours, a long time Roosevelt Island resident who cared about helping other people at a time when nobody would have felt bad if he was just thinking about himself.

But when Tim was diagnosed with ALS he was concerned with helping other people with ALS even after he was gone. He put together Project Main Street.

The connection to Roosevelt Island is obvious. Most of the founders and the people that have worked on Project Main Street are from Roosevelt Island. The name itself is dedicated to Roosevelt Island. This is a Roosevelt Island-born charity that has helped people since 2006 across the country.

Together this small volunteer organization that Tim Sheehy conceived in his mind has raised over 1.5 million dollars for people. So today we're talking about Project Main Street. We're talking about ALS.

We're also talking about Roosevelt Island because this is what makes this event so special to us. To come out here on the field that we used to play on when we were kids. To see all of our old friends together not just getting together but getting together to do something good for society is so meaningful to us and to have all the new friends that come here that are not from Roosevelt Island but have joined this family and become part of the Roosevelt Island Project Main Street family.

We thank you....