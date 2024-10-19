Continuing Adventures Of Rosie The Roosevelt Island Turkey - Saturday Night Dip In Blackwell Park Water Fountain, Dodging Street Traffic And Exploring Main Street Retail
Spotted Rosie the Turkey roaming Roosevelt Island this evening near the Blackwell Park Water Fountain and crossing Main Street.
Rosie had a close encounter with oncoming Main Street traffic and the Red Bus tonight but was protected by a concerned resident who helped her safely cross the street.
The early bird waiting for Starbucks to open. #birdcpp pic.twitter.com/d7038bwkjK— Hanabi (@Hanabi_NYC) October 18, 2024
No one knows how the wild turkey Astoria got to NYC, which is a long way from wild turkey populations. After spending time roaming the City--including Queens, where she got her name--she took flight across the East River to Roosevelt Island in May. https://t.co/HEDiRVt6m5— Lyn Heideman (@LynHeideman9) October 18, 2024
0 comments :
Post a Comment