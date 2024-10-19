Saturday, October 19, 2024

Continuing Adventures Of Rosie The Roosevelt Island Turkey - Saturday Night Dip In Blackwell Park Water Fountain, Dodging Street Traffic And Exploring Main Street Retail

Spotted Rosie the Turkey roaming Roosevelt Island this evening near the Blackwell Park Water Fountain and crossing Main Street.

Rosie had a close encounter with oncoming Main Street traffic and the Red Bus tonight but was protected by a concerned resident who helped her safely cross the street.

