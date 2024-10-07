The Roosevelt Island Business Alliance (TRIBA) 1st Annual Merit Awards Fundraising Gala October 23 Honoring Nancy Brown, Sonal Bhatia & Red Apple Group/Foodtown For Outstanding Community Achievement, Commitment And Impact - All Proceeds Will Go To Local Non Profits And TRIBA Community Projects

The Roosevelt Island Business Alliance (TRIBA), was formed in 2023 to represent the local business community and make a positive impact for the entire Roosevelt Island Community (for disclosure purposes, I am a member and helped to form TRIBA).

According to TRIBA:

Sonal Bhatia: A longtime resident of Roosevelt Island, Sonal Bhatia is currently Senior Vice President, Head of Medical Affairs, Specialty Care at Pfizer. Dr. Bhatia is passionate about finding solutions for patients on a large scale in partnership with innovative science and new technology to ensure access to new medicines for patients.

Dr. Bhatia is actively involved with non-profit organizations focused on reducing healthcare disparities, access to cardiovascular health, healthy living and being a catalyst for change in women’s health. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the American Heart Association (AHA) and is on the Executive Leadership Board for AHA Go Red for Women.

Nancy Brown: Nancy Brown’s work on behalf of the disabled in New York City is legendary. Disabled herself since the age of 7, now 83, she is a longtime Island resident who remains active in her motorized chair with a ventilator. She has successfully advocated for public policies that educated and addressed the challenges faced by disabled persons.

She championed the FDR Hope Memorial, helping to raise funds for the Southpoint Park statue of President Roosevelt sitting in his wheelchair with another disabled young person. She has been the forever Vice President of the Roosevelt Island Disabled Association that provides trips, other social activities, and a food pantry that serve the disabled, the poor, and the elderly.

Red Apple Group/ Foodtown

John Catsimatidis, Jr. President/Red Apple Group

Joe Parisi President/Foodtown

Foodtown Supermarkets, converted from a Gristedes Supermarkets store on February 7, 2020, has been a vital part of the Roosevelt Island community since 1976. Over the years, the store has undergone multiple renovations to serve the community better, continually improving its offerings and facilities.

Foodtown at Roosevelt Island provides approximately 100 jobs, playing a key role in the local economy. Foodtown remains dedicated to providing quality groceries and essential services, supporting the island’s residents for nearly five decades.

All proceeds will go to Roosevelt Island non profit organizations and TRIBA's special projects that contribute to the vitality and quality of life on the Island.

