Roosevelt Island Celebrates National Shakeout Day With Earthquake Preparedness And Tsunami Awareness Presentation Thursday October 17 - This Is A Family Event, So Bring The Children After School

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

Dear Roosevelt Island Community:

On Thursday, October 17th RIOC and the Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) will celebrate "National Shakeout Day" by co-hosting a special earthquake preparedness seminar at Good Shepherd Chapel from 6pm to 7pm. RIRA President Frank Farance and local Boy Scouts will be presenting on how to prepare and respond to earthquakes on the island.

Said Mr. Farance, "Do you remember our two earthquakes earlier this year? On Thursday October 17 at 6-7 PM, Roosevelt Island will participate in 'National Shakeout Day 2024' at Good Shepherd Chapel. You'll learn about preparing for and responding to an earthquake, whether here in New York or In California. We will recap the two 2024 earthquakes here, and have opportunities to drill and practice. Although it's a low probability, we'll also cover Tsunami Awareness, which is a kind of earthquake.

"If you have a mobility difficulties, or have a friend or family member, or are standing next to someone with mobility difficulties, you can learn important tips to help keep you and others safe, so please attend. All participants will receive a certificate of participation.

"This is a family event, so bring the children after school."

We hope to see you next Thursday for this special event!

