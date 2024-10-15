Riverwalk Commons Jupioca Juice Bar Cafe Closed Earlier This Month - No More Tasty Smoothies, Bubble Teas, Acai Bowls And Thai Rolled Ice Cream For Roosevelt Island
The Roosevelt Island Jupioca Juice Bar Cafe closed earlier this month.
Jupioca opened at the Riverwalk Commons in May 2019 serving delicious tasting and healthy fruit and vegetable smoothies, bubble teas and Acai Bowls. Also, the Thai Rolled Ice Cream was very good and fun to watch being made.
I’ve got my Mango Banana Smoothie at Roosevelt Island Jupioca. It’s very good. pic.twitter.com/57NvfkRoBu— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 10, 2019
Among the comments today about the Jupioca closing on Roosevelt Island Instagram page post:
Making Thai Rolled Ice Cream at Roosevelt Island Jupioca Cafe juice bar Yum. https://t.co/GwNmKorAnY— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 27, 2019
- So sad! I went the other day and was heartbroken when I saw the place empty.
- NOOOOO I go all the time 😭 I was just there like last week??
- Thats devastating. Their smoothies were so good. Better than the deli's
- Any idea what business will take over the spot?
- Anyone knows about that toys store next to the Chinese takeout place? Is it open ?
- Their melon iced tea was the best!!! We loved their açaí bowls as well. Sad 😢
I’m following up on email below regarding the closing of the Roosevelt Island Jupioca juice/smoothie bar.Will update with any answer.
Can you confirm that they are permanently closed?
Do you know if their other stores closed or is it just the Roosevelt Island store?
Is there a new tenant for the space?
0 comments :
Post a Comment