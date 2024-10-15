Riverwalk Commons Jupioca Juice Bar Cafe Closed Earlier This Month - No More Tasty Smoothies, Bubble Teas, Acai Bowls And Thai Rolled Ice Cream For Roosevelt Island

The Roosevelt Island Jupioca Juice Bar Cafe closed earlier this month.

Jupioca opened at the Riverwalk Commons in May 2019 serving delicious tasting and healthy fruit and vegetable smoothies, bubble teas and Acai Bowls. Also, the Thai Rolled Ice Cream was very good and fun to watch being made.

I’ve got my Mango Banana Smoothie at Roosevelt Island Jupioca. It’s very good. pic.twitter.com/57NvfkRoBu

I asked a Related Companies retail representative:

Can you confirm that they are permanently closed?

Do you know if their other stores closed or is it just the Roosevelt Island store?

Is there a new tenant for the space?