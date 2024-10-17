Fascinating Art, Memory & Community Panel Discussion About The Value Of Roosevelt Island Four Freedoms Park And Girl Puzzle Public Memorials Hosted By RIVAA Gallery - Watch The Video
A wonderful evening with fascinating conversation was had by attendees during a panel discussion at the Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery last Tuesday October 8. The subject was Art, Memory and Community of Roosevelt Island public memorials.
According to RIVAA Gallery:
It was a remarkable evening at Rivaa Gallery at Chris Vail’s Solo Photography Exhibition “Roosevelt Island: The Vision Revisited” yesterday with a Panel discussion hosted by him with special guests who greatly contributed to Roosevelt Island, Gina Pollara- Managing Architect Four Freedoms Park, Susan Rosenthal- Former Roosevelt Island CEO and Amanda Matthews- Sculptor, The Girl Puzzle who gave us insight into their connection and vision, to the Island, their involvement, their stories and what they built. A special thanks to Margie Smith for organizing the event.
Mr Vail began the panel discussion with this question:
... Each of you have very different qualities, talents that you bring to this work. I'm really curious. All of you are involved in the development and building of public memorials and I would love to hear you tell us what you think the value is, or talk about the values, of public memorials to a community, our community, and Society in general...
followed by a very interesting discussion.
Mr Vail's current exhibit, Roosevelt Island: The Vision Revisited, is showing through October 21 at RIVAA Gallery.
