Fascinating Art, Memory & Community Panel Discussion About The Value Of Roosevelt Island Four Freedoms Park And Girl Puzzle Public Memorials Hosted By RIVAA Gallery - Watch The Video

A wonderful evening with fascinating conversation was had by attendees during a panel discussion at the Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery last Tuesday October 8. The subject was Art, Memory and Community of Roosevelt Island public memorials.

It was a remarkable evening at Rivaa Gallery at Chris Vail’s Solo Photography Exhibition “Roosevelt Island: The Vision Revisited” yesterday with a Panel discussion hosted by him with special guests who greatly contributed to Roosevelt Island, Gina Pollara- Managing Architect Four Freedoms Park, Susan Rosenthal- Former Roosevelt Island CEO and Amanda Matthews- Sculptor, The Girl Puzzle who gave us insight into their connection and vision, to the Island, their involvement, their stories and what they built. A special thanks to Margie Smith for organizing the event.