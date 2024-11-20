Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Foundations Of Tai Chi Free Workshop Friday November 22 At Roosevelt Island Rice & Bowls Restaurant - Learn Movement Skills, Proper Body Alignment, Muscle Isolation & More

Ellen Polivy reports:

Howard Polivy ( assisted by me) will be teaching a one hour Tai Chi foundations workshop this Friday at Rolls and Bowls Restaurant from 5:30 -6:30 pm. 
Participants will learn movement skills they can practice every day going through their day life: proper body alignment, muscle isolation,Tai Chi poring, Tai Chi walking. He will end with “Cloud Hands” a famous powerful and meditative move practiced in all forms of Tai Chi Chuan. 
Howard has been a Tai Chi player for over 45 years. He currently teaches a Tai Chi class Wednesdays at 5:30 pm at the Senior Center open to the community.

