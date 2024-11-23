You're Invited To Berwick Fiddle Consort Folk Music With Guts Concert Bringing Traditional Music From Ireland, Scotland And Canada To Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Sunday Afternoon November 24

The Berwick Fiddle Consort are bringing their Folk Music With Guts traditional music from Ireland, Scotland and Canada to Roosevelt Island tomorrow afternoon with a concert at the RIVAA Gallery.

According to RIVAA Gallery:

Join us for an enchanting afternoon featuring the lively sounds of fiddles and the timeless charm of the fortepiano, featuring the talented musicians of the Berwick Fiddle Consort (BFC). Founded in 2018 by Lydia Becker, Julia Connor and Sarah Douglass, BFC will perform traditional music from 18th century Ireland and Scotland, Cape Breton, St. Clare on period instruments, creating new arrangements and experimenting with various aspects of historical performance. They will be joined by Yi-heng Yang on fortepiano.

The concert is on Sunday, November 24 at 3 PM at RIVAA Gallery. Entry is complimentary. There is a recommended donation of $25 for adults and $10 for students / seniors to support the musicians and RIVAA programs.

SUPPORT RIVAA