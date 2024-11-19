Roosevelt Island Community Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Monday November 25 At The Carter Burden Network RI Older Adult Center - Annual Cafe @Cornell Tech Pre Thanksgiving Lunch Menu Wednesday November 20, Turkey With All The Fixings And Pumpkin Pie Too

The Carter Burden Network Roosevelt Island Older Adult Center is hosting a community Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Monday 25





Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway





Available for the Roosevelt Island Community this holiday season.





Monday November 25





Pick up: RI Older Adult 100 Center - 546 Main St.





11:00am - 1:00pm





100 Turkeys to be Given Away for residents of Roosevelt Island

First come, first served until they’re gone! Bring your own bags and carts.