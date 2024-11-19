Roosevelt Island Community Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Monday November 25 At The Carter Burden Network RI Older Adult Center - Annual Cafe @Cornell Tech Pre Thanksgiving Lunch Menu Wednesday November 20, Turkey With All The Fixings And Pumpkin Pie Too
The Carter Burden Network Roosevelt Island Older Adult Center is hosting a community Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Monday 25
SPONSORED BY GRUBHUB AND SPREADING LOVE IN PARTNERSHIP WTITH DISTRICT 5 COUNCIL MEMBER JULIE MENIN PRESENTSThanksgiving Turkey GiveawayAvailable for the Roosevelt Island Community this holiday season.Monday November 25Pick up: RI Older Adult 100 Center - 546 Main St.11:00am - 1:00pm100 Turkeys to be Given Away for residents of Roosevelt Island
First come, first served until they’re gone! Bring your own bags and carts.
Also, the Roosevelt Island Cafe @Cornell Tech annual pre Thanksgiving lunch menu
of Turkey with all the Fixings and Pumpkin Pie is tomorrrow, Wednesday November 20.
