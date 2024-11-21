Sponsored Post - Meet The Newly Opened Roosevelt Island Advanced Dentistry Pediatric & Family Practice Services Team And Take A Tour Of The New Office And Exam Rooms, We Look Forward To See Your Smiles

We are happy to offer Pediatric and Family Dentistry Services here. We have three Pediatric Dental Specialists in the office for you including myself. We also have three General and Cosmetic Dentists and we are happy to announce that we have a Prothodontist as well who is here for all of your implant and surgical needs.

We understand that here on Roosevelt Island there is a big International Community. We have different dentists and staff here that speak in Spanish, Mandarin, Tamil, Tagalog, Polish and Romanian for our patients comfort.