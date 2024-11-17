Trampled By Tourists On The Roosevelt Island Tram, Over 1500 People Sign Petition For Resident/Workers Tram Boarding Preference So Far - RIOC Public Safety Department Hosting A Community Engagement Meeting Tuesday November 19

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department (PSD) is hosting a community engagement meeting Tuesday November 19.

According to the RIOC PSD:

Dear Roosevelt Island Community: This is a reminder that our next PSD Community Engagement Meeting is next Tuesday, November 19th at 6pm inside the Chapel of the Good Shepherd. As usual, we will be discussing matters of public safety that are important to the island, and we look forward to seeing you there! Thank you.

If you think the Roosevelt Island Tram long lines stretching down Second avenue

and crowded platform full

of sightseeing tourists

is a Public Safety hazard,

come to the PSD Community Engagement Meeting and tell PSD Chief Kevin Brown and Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso what you think.

Starting November 7, 2024, 1520 people have signed the online petition

(plus an additional 95 paper signatures) seeking priority boarding for residents and workers who use the Roosevelt Island Tram as essential transportation before crowds of sightseeing tourists riding the tram.

Here's video of the September 17, 2024

RIOC PSD Community Engagement meeting.