Join Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell Tech & the Good Life on Roosevelt Island Association For A Virtual Session Exploring Asthma From Minor Cases To Life Threatening Attacks Thursday November 21

Asthma: Mild to Major - Myths, Medications & Management

Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell Tech and the Good Life on Roosevelt Island Association Present:

Asthma: Mild to Major - Myths, Medications & Management

While asthma onset often begins in childhood, it can begin at any age, affecting approximately 1 in 13 people. According to the Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America, in 2022, Black females were more than three times as likely to die from asthma than White males. There is no cure for asthma, but it can be managed.

Join Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell Tech & the Good Life on Roosevelt Island Association for a virtual session, exploring asthma - from minor cases to life-threatening attacks - including its risk factors and symptoms, as well as treatment options. This session also seeks to address commons myths and misconceptions about asthma.

This event is FREE and open to the public

We hope you will join us virtually!

Thursday, November 21 || 5:00 - 6:00 PM Presented by:

Meredith Turetz, MD

Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine Weill Cornell Medicine

Register Online HERE ... Zoom information provided following registration.

For assistance via email, please email: communityaffairs@med.cornell.edu or Jane.Swanson@cornell.edu