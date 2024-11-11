Veterans Day 2024, Thank You To All Members Of The United States Military For Your Service And To Our Local Roosevelt Island Veterans Too

Today, November 11 is Veterans Day.

According to History.com:

Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on November 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and November 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938. Unlike Memorial Day, Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans—living or dead—but especially gives thanks to living veterans who served their country honorably during war or peacetime....

For Veterans Day 2018, Roosevelt Island

honored some of our local veterans ( approximately 300 veterans live on Roosevelt Island as of 2018)

during a ceremony organized by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC).

Today, I proudly signed legislation that honors the service and sacrifice of New York’s veterans.



Our veterans put their lives on the line to protect us. We’ll always make sure they and their families get the support they deserve.



More: https://t.co/eSgNnbY8kS — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 11, 2024

If you know a Veteran or see one on the street today, please take a brief moment to thank them for their service to our country. Also, don't just thank them today but do it throughout the year and thank our active duty soldiers as well.