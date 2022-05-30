America Celebrates 2022 Memorial Day - President Joe Biden Honors Fallen Soldiers At Arlington National Cemetery, Taps Played Across The Nation, Governor Hochul And Mayor Adams Celebrate At The Intrepid Air & Space Museum And Roosevelt Island Lighthouse Illuminated in Red, White And Blue

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

In observance of Memorial Day, the newly renovated Lighthouse Tower will be illuminated red, white and blue from Saturday May 28th through Monday, May 30th....

Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) President Judy Berdy shares these photos taken last evening of our Lighthouse bathed in Red, White and Blue in honor of Memorial Day.

Please take some time today on Memorial Day to honor the men and women of the United States Military who died while serving our country as well as their families.

According to History.com:



Memorial Day, which falls on the last Monday of May, commemorates the men and women who died while serving in the American military. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades. Unofficially, at least, it marks the beginning of summer...



Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day because it was a time set aside to honor the nation's Civil War dead by decorating their graves...

On Memorial Day, we remember the patriots who gave their lives in the service of America, in the service of freedom, and in the service of justice. We are free because they were brave, and we live by the light of the flame of liberty they kept burning. We are forever grateful. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 30, 2022

Some more photos from Ms Berdy

of the Red, White and Blue Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

in honor of Memorial Day.