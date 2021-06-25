Friday, June 25, 2021

Roosevelt Island Jazz Jam Session Welcoming Local Musicians & Singers To Join In At Gallery RIVAA Sunday June 17 - Stop By And Celebrate Return Of Live Music At Roosevelt Island Jazz Jam

Gallery RIVAA is hosting a Jazz Jam Session Sunday, June 27 from 2-6 PM and welcomes Roosevelt Island Jazz musicians and singers to join in.

Before Covid, the Gallery RIVAA Jazz Jam was a regular celebration for the prior 4 years. This coming Sunday's Jazz Jam is intended to be a celebration of live music after the long lapse due to the Covid Pandemic.

If you want to play in the Jam, please contact 10044jazz@gmail.com

Do yourself a favor and stop by Gallery RIVAA (527 Main Street) on Sunday afternoon to hear some good jazz being played. 

Take a listen to the Roosevelt Island 2019 International Jazz Day Jam Celebration at Gallery RIVAA

