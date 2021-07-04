Happy July 4 Independence Day 245th Birthday America From Roosevelt Island - July 4 Is 14th Birthday Of Roosevelt Islander Too
Happy 245th Birthday America.
The Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4, 1776.
This has been called first time Declaration of Independence was published in a newspaper—Pennsylvania Evening Post, July 6, 1776: pic.twitter.com/K0sNcytHVy— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 4, 2021
Roosevelt Island is waiting for the start of the Macy's July 4 Independence Day Fireworks Celebration on the East River.
July 4 is also the 14th birthday of Roosevelt Islander Online. Here's the first post from 2007 and it's about the Southpoint Park July 4 Fireworks Celebration tickets.
14 years later, it's still an issue.
Happy Birthday America!!!
UPDATE 10:30 PM;
Waiting for the Macy’s July 4 Fireworks celebration to start on East River at Roosevelt Islsnd FDR @4FreedomsPark pic.twitter.com/h0BZPgy3hf— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) July 5, 2021
Happy 4th! @cornell_tech @Rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/LAOopSMF7e— FernandoGomezBaquero (@FerGomezBaquero) July 5, 2021
@Rooseveltisland real Islanders know the bridge is the best place to see the fireworks pic.twitter.com/dt3ARamrpa— LJ Rader (@LJ_Rader) July 5, 2021
July 4 Independence Day Celebration Macy’s Fireworks seen from Roosevelt Island FDR @4FreedomsPark - WOW pic.twitter.com/Q8dVp3BWZt— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) July 5, 2021
