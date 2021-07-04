Sunday, July 4, 2021

Happy July 4 Independence Day 245th Birthday America From Roosevelt Island - July 4 Is 14th Birthday Of Roosevelt Islander Too

Happy 245th Birthday America.

The Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4, 1776.

Image of John Trumbull's Declaration of Independence from US History

Roosevelt Island is waiting for the start of the Macy's July 4 Independence Day Fireworks Celebration on the East River.

July 4 is also the 14th birthday of Roosevelt Islander Online. Here's the first post from 2007 and it's about the Southpoint Park July 4 Fireworks Celebration tickets.

14 years later, it's still an issue.

Happy Birthday America!!!
UPDATE 10:30 PM;

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 7:40:00 PM

