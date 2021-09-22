Here We Go Again, Intermittent Roosevelt Island Bridge Closings This Week During 2021 United Nations General Assembly Session - Bridge Got Stuck This Afternoon Causing Lines And Delays On Both Sides Of Bridge
Mid September is the the opening of the United Nations General Assembly Session and 2021 is no different than previous years in terms of its impact on Roosevelt Island residents. The opening of the UN General Assembly means the diversion of East River boat traffic to the Roosevelt Island East Channel Queens side for security precautions due to our proximity to the United Nations resulting in the intermittent closings of the Roosevelt Island Bridge.
Next week, 9/20-9/24 as well as 9/27, are Gridlock Alert Days due to the UN General Assembly. More info: https://t.co/retl9SIrwV— NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) September 16, 2021
Motorists are advised to use public transit and #BikeNYC. pic.twitter.com/Snt6X1PwiK
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
The United Nations General Assembly will take place from Monday, 9/20 to Saturday, 9/25. During this time, the Roosevelt Island bridge will open on demand from 7 AM to 7 PM. Please be advised that each opening should take anywhere from 8 to 12 minutes to be completed.This afternoon, the Roosevelt Island Bridge got stuck during opening and closing causing lines and delays on both sides of the Bridge for about a half hour.
As a reminder, during the opening and lowering of the Roosevelt Island bridge, some delays may occur.
Have not heard of any similar incidents earlier this week.
Residents have expressed concern about the Roosevelt Island Bridge being closed preventing emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire trucks from getting on and off Roosevelt Island. There was no mention by RIOC about precautions being taken for emergency vehicles but an ambulance is stationed on the Island during UN General Assembly Week.
You know East Side traffic must be bad when British prime minister Boris Johnson decides to speed walk to the UN with his security detail. #unga @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/Mg79ZDJBlY— N. J. Burkett (@njburkett7) September 21, 2021
