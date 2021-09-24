Constitution Week Celebrated At Roosevelt Island NY Public Library Branch - Learn More About America's Founding Document
According to the Daughters Of The American Revolution (DAR):
Constitution Week is the commemoration of America's most important document. It is celebrated annually during the week of September 17-23.
The United States Constitution stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights.
This celebration of the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside September 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on August 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower...
Constitution Week was celebrated locally last Friday, September 17, at the Roosevelt Island NY Public Library branch. Roosevelt Island resident Lynn Strong-Shinozaki reports:
We met at the Roosvelt Island Library last Friday to promote awareness of Constitution Week, a National Celebration to bring renewed awareness to the awesome document that our Country is based on.Photo By Irina Hage
Please stop by our Roosevelt Island Library and learn more about our Constitution and for kids to pick up a Constitution Book mark.Photo By Irina Hage
The National Constitutional Center has more about our founding document.
