You're Invited To 4 Freedoms Democratic Club Outdoor Meeting At The Sanctuary For Annual Roosevelt Island Meeting Thursday September 23 - Discussion Of Local Issues With State Senator Jose Serrano, Wine And Cheese Too
Are you interested in Democratic Party politics and wish to meet like minded folks? If yes, come join the Four Freedoms Democratic Club members Thursday September 23 to meet and greet NY State Senator Jose Serrano at The Sanctuary Cafe & Events space on Roosevelt Island
According to the 4 Freedoms Democratic Club:
September Meeting and (post) Summer Social Thursday, September 23rd at 7:00 at The Sanctuary on Roosevelt Island (851 Main St)
Come for our annual Roosevelt Island Meeting!
State Senator Serrano will be coming to discuss the vital issues facing our district.
There will also be wine and cheese for our members and the event will be outside! Vaccination will be required to attend the event in person.
We will also be meeting at our regular zoom link for those who can't make the in person meeting
