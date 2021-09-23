Sponsored Post - Local Artists Of Piazzolla 100 Invite You To Cuartetango String Quartet & Dance At Good Shepherd Chapel And Paint The Music At Southpoint Park For Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival Saturday September 25
Leonardo Suarez Paz and Olga Suarez Paz are Roosevelt Island residents and artists.
Leonardo is the Artistic Director and Olga the Executive Director of PIAZZOLLA 100:
... an interdisciplinary performing arts project that showcases a groundbreaking new style, which draws on the common roots of Tango, Jazz and Classical Music, as shaped by the culture of African and European migration to the new world. Celebrating the centennial of Leonardo Suarez Paz’s mentor and family friend, Astor Piazzolla, who was born in Mar de Plata, Argentina in 1921 and grew up in New York City, the project honors the legacy of this revolutionary composer by demonstrating the genre as a complex, evolving art form, while challenging artistic and sociocultural constructs.
Our mission is to further the genre of Nuevo Tango by elevating its artistic standards through live performances, recordings, publications and education, by demonstrating its evolution as an entire culture through every form of expression - music, dance, interdisciplinary work, visual art, literature and cinema. We celebrate Latin, African and European cultural heritages, the contributions of immigrants and women to the genre, while relating its history to Buenos Aires and New York City and affording an opportunity for artists across generations, cultures, genres and disciplines to create new work and express through a renewed artistic idiom of cultural unity and inclusion....
Leonardo & Olga Suarez Paz were featured in the
Dear New York TV program
earlier this month. Watch this video to learn more about the artistic
Roosevelt Island couple.
Piazzolla 100 is presenting two free programs at this Saturday's Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival and you're invited to register and attend. According to Piazzolla 100:
Piazzolla 100 will also be performing at FDR 4 Freedoms Park on October17.
First Event.
Presented at Roosevelt Island FALL For ARTS Festival
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH, 2021 3 PM
Historic Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 543 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, NY 10044
Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100: CUARTETANGO string quartet with bandoneon and dance
Celebrating the centennial of his mentor, Astor Piazzolla, an Argentine-born and New York raised composer, Leonardo Suarez Paz leads his Latin GRAMMY-nominated group to the forefront of 21st century Nuevo Tango. A “virtuoso extraordinaire on the violin” (Wynton Marsalis), he brings forth a new vision of Argentina’s rich culture with an “ingenious musical concept,” (The Day, CT) - the classical string quartet that “personifies and embodies the authentic spirit of Tango” (Latin Grammy).
Discover Nuevo Tango through a multidisciplinary journey into modern chamber music with Leonardo Suarez Paz (voice & 1st violin), Hector Omar Falcon (2nd violin), Ron Lawrence (viola), Danny Miller (cello), and guests Rodolfo Zanetti on bandoneon, and Olga Suarez Paz - Nuevo Tango Ballet.
This performance is presented in conjunction with PIAZZOLLA 100 at Roosevelt Island FALL For ARTS Festival.
Support provided by the Music Performance Trust Fund, Dance/NYC, & the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation
Click Here For Tickets ToThis FREE event. Reservations are required. Limited Seating. Proof of vaccination & masks required.
Second Event.
Presented at Roosevelt Island FALL FOR ARTS FESTIVAL
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH, 2021 10:30 AM
Outdoor event. South Point Park, East Lawn, Roosevelt Island, NY 10044
Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100: "PAINT the MUSIC" a multidisciplinary children's art class A creative exploration of musical concepts through painting and movement. In this class, children immerse themselves into a world of multiple art disciplines as we lead them to interpret the music of Astor Piazzolla's Four Seasons through action painting and other abstract art techniques developed by innovators like Vasilly Kandinsky and Jackson Pollock. Led by Grammy-nominated composer & artistic director of PIAZZOLLA 100 - Leonardo Suarez Paz, choreographer & artist Olga Suarez Paz (Nuevo Tango Ballet), and special guests - dance artist Corey Katano & visual artist Susana Aldanondo.
This event is presented in conjunction with PIAZZOLLA 100 at Roosevelt Island FALL For ARTS Festival.
Support provided by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation and individual donors like you, through the New York Foundation for the Arts.
Click Here For Tickets To This FREE Event. Reservations suggested due to supply quantities
Additional info is at: www.piazzolla100.com
