Thursday, September 23, 2021

Powerful Rain And Flash Flood Watch In Effect Tonight For NYC, Watch September 22 Roosevelt Island Emergency Preparedness Workshop With Public Safety Department, NYC Emergency Management Rep and NYPD 114 Officer - What Question Would You Ask?

Last night, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department (PSD) together with the NYC Emergency Management Department (NYCEM) and NYPD 114 precinct hosted an emergency preparedness workshop for Roosevelt Island residents.

Watch the workshop, it could help you, your family and neighbors in an emergency.

Part 1 - Intro by RIOC Public Safety Chief Kevin Brown


Part 2. Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso.


 

Part 3 - NYCEM Senior Outreach Coordinator Ed Powell and NYPD's Jean Baptiste


Part 4 - question and answer time with residents.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 6:00:00 PM

