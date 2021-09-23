Powerful Rain And Flash Flood Watch In Effect Tonight For NYC, Watch September 22 Roosevelt Island Emergency Preparedness Workshop With Public Safety Department, NYC Emergency Management Rep and NYPD 114 Officer - What Question Would You Ask?
We expect some powerful rain today and a flash flood watch is in effect. We could see an inch of rain over the course of one hour. Take this weather seriously and exercise caution, especially on your commute or if you live in a basement apartment. Follow @NotifyNYC for more. pic.twitter.com/EqevmhN7WJ— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 23, 2021
Last night, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department (PSD) together with the NYC Emergency Management Department (NYCEM) and NYPD 114 precinct hosted an emergency preparedness workshop for Roosevelt Island residents.
Watch the workshop, it could help you, your family and neighbors in an emergency.
Part 1 - Intro by RIOC Public Safety Chief Kevin Brown
Part 2. Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso.
Part 3 - NYCEM Senior Outreach Coordinator Ed Powell and NYPD's Jean Baptiste
Part 4 - question and answer time with residents.
