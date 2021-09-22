Following Roosevelt Island Main Street Traffic Accidents Last Month, RIOC Public Safety Chief Says "We're Going To Put Speed Bumps On The Island ... Alot Of Them
As reported August 27, there were:
... UPDATE 8/25 - Roosevelt Island residents react to the hit by car incidents last weekend:
- Cars don’t stop. They roll through STOP signs, I have seen the Red bus, PSD, delivery trucks do it, daily! I think it’s time for speed bumps! We now have motorized bikes, scooters Vespas driving on the promenades! Any thing motorized belongs on the street. Unless your 12 and under!
- Yes!! I am getting afraid Every time I cross the street..I have been almost hit more than once!
- We need more patrolling of bikes and cars- a lot more near misses than ever. And more visible stop signs
- They need to slow down! People don’t abide by the crosswalk driving there.
- I’m concerned that now that we are becoming a NYC hotspot with the Panorama Room we will have people driving onto the island and drinking. Public Safety needs to be diligent about traffic after dark.
During last evening's September 21 Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee meeting, resident Mary Cavanaugh asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Chief Kevin Brown about placing speed bumps on Main Street
Funny you say that....
We are going to put speed bumps on the Island... We're working on it right now. The speed bumps, they're going to be alot of them...
... Get it done right away. Slow people down all around the Island. On Main Street from AVAC all the way to Blackwell and down and around Cornell and also around the roadway coming from Coler Hospital....
Ms Cavanaugh added:
I'm very, very happy to hear that. I'll be happier when I see them...that should prevent alot of accidents.
