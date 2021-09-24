2021 Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival Saturday September 25 At Rivercrosss Lawn And Southpoint Park - Live Mural Painting, Music, Dance, Crafts, Food, Yoga & More
The annual Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival takes place tomorrow,
Saturday, September 25, showcasing artists painting outdoor murals at
Rivercross (Meditation) Lawn and Southpoint Park
Here's two of the 2020 Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival artists describing their work.
Taking place in various Roosevelt Island locations on Saturday, September 25th from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, this 16th annual festival will include eclectic live music & dance, food vendors, hands-on arts and crafts workshops, yoga, and, of course, the beloved live painting of original murals.
Sign up for Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100: "PAINT the MUSIC" a multidisciplinary children's art class, scheduled for 10:30 AM in Southpoint Park. To make a reservation, click HERE
Live music from the Zach Adleman Quartet, sponsored by Jazz at Lincoln Center, can be enjoyed at the Meditation Steps from 12:15 - 2 PM.
And don’t miss out on a special performance of Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100 Festival: Cuartetango string quartet with special guest Bandoneon & members of Nuevo Tango Ballet at 3 PM at Good Shepherd Community Center, Upper Level. To get your required free ticket click HERE. Proof of vaccination will be required.
This year’s theme, “The Future Through Your Eyes,” invites artists to envision what they anticipate or hope to see as our world continues to evolve socially, culturally, environmentally, and economically. After the festival, selected artworks will be displayed at Roosevelt Island’s Motorgate Atrium Gallery.
All artwork will remain RIOC property and may be displayed on Roosevelt Island to beautify the community in the future.
All event activities will require a mask and encourage social distancing.
