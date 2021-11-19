Take A Walk To Visit The Beyond 4 Freedoms Art Installation By Shaun Leonardo At Roosevelt Island 4 Freedoms State Park This Weekend - Vulnerable Communities Reinterpret The Four Freedoms With Hand Gestures To Convey Their Truths
Between 4 Freedoms is a public artwork by the artist Shaun Leonardo showing at the Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms State Park thru November 30.
Take advantage of the weekend to see "Between Four Freedoms" by Shaun Leonardo, up at Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park!— Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park (@4FreedomsPark) November 19, 2021
Photo by Anna Letson pic.twitter.com/Y2ezw2kjtp
A gorgeous view of "Between Four Freedoms" by Shaun Leonardo from Manhattan's riverside!— Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park (@4FreedomsPark) November 13, 2021
"Between Four Freedoms" is on view at Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park until Nov. 30th. pic.twitter.com/WMY0AQw5Tr
According to the Beyond 4 Freedoms website:
EXHIBIT EXTENDED: "Between Four Freedoms" by Shaun Leonardo, at Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park— Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park (@4FreedomsPark) November 13, 2021
You can participate from Queens at Gantry Plaza State Park and the Long Island City Ferry Terminal by accessing QR Codes placed on-site! pic.twitter.com/zLvupSb4Hk
I want this to be a reinterpretation, not a rearticulation… What would the most vulnerable communities living and breathing today, especially considering the intersecting crises of the last year, say about the Four Freedoms? Freedom of worship. Freedom of speech. Freedom from want. Freedom from fear. Shaun Leonardo asks.
These images were generated through a series of workshops during which the artist collaborated with participants to reinterpret the Four Freedoms through the lens of their own lived experiences — engaging with the capacity of hand gestures to convey their truths.
The accompanying animations offer you a window into this otherwise intimate workshop process — giving you the opportunity to listen to different participants contemplate their experiences of freedom, whether withheld, barred, or actively stripped away.
The artist asks us to acknowledge that no true conversation on freedom may take place without considering that we stand on the traditional, unceded territory of the Lenape people, referred to as Minnehanonck.
More videos of the Between Four Freedoms workshops here.
Behind-the-scenes footage of workshops led by Shaun Leonardo for "Between Four Freedoms," up at FDR Four Freedoms State Park until Nov. 30th. pic.twitter.com/KvOHt2Kw1N— Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park (@4FreedomsPark) November 13, 2021
Here's a panel discussion about Beyond 4 Freedoms including artist Shaun Leonardo at the FDR 4 Freedoms State Park moderated by Katrina vanden Heuvel.
"Between Four Freedoms" is up for 10 more days! Head to FDR Four Freedoms Park to experience the interactive exhibit! pic.twitter.com/v9GOmDx6Cy— Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park (@4FreedomsPark) November 5, 2021
Walk on down to the FDR 4 Freedoms State Park this weekend and take a look at the Beyond 4 Freedoms artwork.
