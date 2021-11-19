Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island Racquet Club Adult Beginners Tennis Classes Forming, 9 Hours Of Group Instruction For Just $249, Get On The Courts And In The Game - Great Exercise, Meet New People & Discover The Game
The Roosevelt Island Racquet Club invites you to Get On The Courts And In The Game with their adult beginners tennis instruction program.
Get on the courts and in the game!
Adult QuickStart Tennis makes it happen!
Start your fall the fun way – with tennis customized for adult beginners! You’ll get great exercise, meet new people and discover the game. Once you pick up a racquet, you may never want to put it down!
Here’s what you’ll get, right here at RIRC.
• Beginner and Advanced Beginner Adult Programs
• Learning that’s fast & fun
• Basics like rules, stroke technique, basic singles & doubles strategy
• Move on to racquet & rally skills
• Plus much more!
Just $249/for 9 full hours of group instruction!
Sign up today! Classes are forming year-round.
Contact Tony Huber at thuber@advantagetennisclubs.com or 212.935.0250 ext 811Schedule your free tour and level evaluation.
0 comments :
Post a Comment