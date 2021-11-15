What Is The Future Of NYC Schools Gifted & Talented Program? Roosevelt Island Invited To District 2 Brilliant NYC Community Meeting November 17 - 200 Students Currently In PS/IS 217 G&T Program
According to the NYC Department of Education:
As announced by the Mayor, the Department of Education will eliminate the Gifted & Talented (G&T) test and phase out the current G&T model. In its place, we will launch “Brilliant NYC,” a blueprint for accelerated learning for all elementary students in New York City.
- Starting with Kindergarten in September 2022, accelerated learning will be offered to 65,000 kindergarteners compared to 2,500 kindergarteners that the current G&T model serves.
- Students currently in G&T will remain in their programming so there is no disruption to their learning. Brilliant NYC will be phased in for grades one through three.
Every single one of our @NYCSchools students is gifted. Every single one is talented. #BrilliantNYC will end the outdated days of one-size-fits-all testing and open the doors for all of our children. pic.twitter.com/XHECR6pYus— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 16, 2021
Roosevelt Island's PS/IS 217 is located NYC School District 2. A PS/IS 217 staffer reports:
District 2 Superintendent Mr. McGuire invites the families to give their feedback regarding the future of the G&T program during the November 17th 6pm virtual "Brilliant NYC Community" Meeting. Register for this zoom meeting https://tinyurl.com/
BrilliantNYCD2
I asked the PS/IS 217 staffer:
Thanks for the info about the District 2 G&T update.Do you have any more info on how this impacts Roosevelt Island's PS/IS 217?How many students are currently in the 217 G&T program in the various grades?Is there any other info about the school that you think of interest to the Roosevelt Island community?
who replied:
It's one class per grade level, we have around 200 G&T students. No decisions have been made, this is a community meeting held by the Superintendent to get the ideas from the stakeholders.
There were 620 students enrolled last year, 2020-21, in PS/IS 217. Info not available on current total enrollment this year.
NYC Department of Education has more on Brilliant NYC program.
CBS New York reports on NYC's plan to replace Gifted & Talented program with Brilliant NYC.
According to the NY Times, Mayor-Elect Eric Adams:
... Asked directly whether he would eliminate the gifted program, Mr. Adams replied, “no I would not, I would expand the opportunities for accelerated learning.”...
Register here for the District 2 Brilliant NYC community meeting to learn more.
