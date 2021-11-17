What Does The 2020 United States Census Say About Roosevelt Island? Tiny Population Increase From 2010, Less Children Under 18, More Housing Units & Changes In Racial Composition
According to the 2020 United States Census, Roosevelt Island is composed of the 3 census tracts:
- 238.04 (Southtown Riverwalk buildings and Cornell Tech)
- 238.03 (Northtown WIRE Buildings, Rivercross, Island House, Westview and Roosevelt Landings) and
- 238.04 (Manhattan Park, Octagon and Coler Nursing Facility)
shown in this NYC Planning Department Population Finder Map.
According to the 2020 Census, the population of Roosevelt Island is 11,722, an increase of 61 from the Roosevelt Island 2010 Census population of 11,661.
The 2020 census shows a population of 1772 persons under the age of 18, a
decrease of 3% from 2010 Census showing an under 18 population of 1827.
A decrease in the under 18 years of age Roosevelt Island population shown in 2020 Census from 2010 is surprising given what has appeared to be an increase of young families with children moving to Roosevelt Island in recent years.
The racial makeup of Roosevelt Island has changed since 2010 According to the 2020 Census:
- Hispanic/Latino population is 12.3% (down from 14.9% in 2010
- White nonhispanic population is 36.3% (down from 42.9% in 2010)
- Black/African American population is 10.6% (down from 19.6% in 2010
- Asian nonhispanic population is 33.2% ( up from 18.2% in 2010)
- Some other race nonhispanic is 2.8% (up from 1.2% in 2010)
- Nonhispanic of two or more races is 4.8% (up from 3.3% in 2010)
Google Census Mapper tool shows population information broken down by Census Tract. The Google Census Mapper for Roosevelt Island tract 238.04 (Southtown Riverwalk Buildings and Cornell Tech) shows a 2020 population of 3306, an increase of 343 from 2963 in 2010.
Google Census Mapper for Roosevelt Island tract 238.03 (Northtown WIRE buildings) shows a 2020 population of 3625, an decrease of 3135 from 6760 in 2010. (There needs to be more explanation of the 2010 census population number of 6760) Google Census Mapper for Roosevelt Island tract 238.02 (Manhattan Park, Octagon and Coler Hospital) shows a 2020 population of 4791, an increase of 2853 from 1938 in 2010
0 comments :
Post a Comment