Thursday, November 18, 2021

Stabbing at Roosevelt Island F Train Station Monday Evening


The Roosevelt Island Twitterverse reported Monday night:

A NYPD spokesperson reported that 2 men were fighting each other at approximately 11 PM on a southbound F Train Monday evening.

One man hit his head on subway train bench, suffered head lacerations, produced a knife and slashed the second male on the nose. The fight spilled over to the Roosevelt Island subway platform.

The man with the knife was arrested, charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The second man was arrested, charged with intoxication and misdemeanor assault.

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety report of the incident:

11/15/21 – 2322 – 400 Main St – Assault – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Referred to NYPD Transit, aided transported to hospital

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 4:25:00 PM

