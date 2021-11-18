Stabbing at Roosevelt Island F Train Station Monday Evening
The Roosevelt Island Twitterverse reported Monday night:
There was a stabbing.— Roland Lizares (@rlizares) November 16, 2021
Possibly one in the same…— Roland Lizares (@rlizares) November 16, 2021
A NYPD spokesperson reported that 2 men were fighting each other at approximately 11 PM on a southbound F Train Monday evening.
One man hit his head on subway train bench, suffered head lacerations, produced a knife and slashed the second male on the nose. The fight spilled over to the Roosevelt Island subway platform.
The man with the knife was arrested, charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The second man was arrested, charged with intoxication and misdemeanor assault.
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety report of the incident:
11/15/21 – 2322 – 400 Main St – Assault – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Referred to NYPD Transit, aided transported to hospital
