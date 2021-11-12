$1.2 Million Roosevelt Island Blackwell Park Paver Project Complete With Brand New Sidewalk, Plaza Water Fountain Fixed Too And Working After Many Years Of Neglect
The long time neglected and cracked Roosevelt Island Blackwell Park Plaza sidwalks are now replaced with brand new pavers and are open to the public. The broken Plaza water fountain was working today too.
According to a presentation by Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes to the October 28 RIOC Board of Directors meeting, the project cost was approximately $1.2 million.
The new sidewalk and water fountain looks good.
